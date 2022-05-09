Kendrick Lamar Morphs Into Will Smith, Kanye West, and More in Deepfake Music Video for 'The Heart Part 5'

Kendrick Lamar dropped a transformational music video for his new single, "The Heart Part 5," off his hotly anticipated new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which comes out on Friday.

In the video, which was released on Sunday, Kendrick Lamar performs the track solo in front of a dark red backdrop.

After a few moments, as Lamar raps, the video them employs some impressive Deepfake visual trickery, as the artist's face visually morphs into a number of other public figures, beginning with O.J. Simpson.

Throughout the track, Lamar morphs from Simpson to Kanye "Ye" West, then into Jussie Smollett. After transforming back to himself, he then pulls off a another notable facial change as he turns into Will Smith.

The last two transformations see Lamar morphing into the late Kobe Bryant, before later becoming the late Nipsey Hussle, for a powerful and haunting conclusion to the evocative video.

Lamar's forthcoming album marks his first since the release of his best-selling and critically acclaimed album DAMN., which came out in April 2017.

DAMN. went on to win Best Rap Album at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards, and became the first rap album to ever win the Pulitzer Prize for Music.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers comes out May 13.