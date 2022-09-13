Kendall Jenner Is 'More Into' Devin Booker Than Ever Before, Source Says

Kendall Jenner is smitten! A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is really into her relationship with Devin Booker, so much so, she’s willing to put it on display for the world to see, with the source adding they’ve “never seen Kendall like this.”

Kendall, 26, and Devin, 25, packed on the PDA while taking in the Men’s Finals match at the US Open over the weekend. The model and the basketball player sat in a suite and were spotted sneaking kisses and leaning close as they watched the game.

"They were all over each other at the tennis [match] -- holding hands and kissing. They didn't care that everyone could see them," the source says. “She is really into him. She’s always had love for him, even when they were separated, but she is more into him now than ever.”

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

The night prior, the pair sat front row at the Marni NYFW show.

According to the source, Devin and Kendall’s on-again, off-again romance has changed her perspective on relationships and she’s more serious than ever.

"Despite all her sisters being moms and settling down, Kendall was never interested in that,” the source adds. “She's always been focused on her career and her friends, but lately her priorities have shifted, and she's made space for Devin."

NINO/GC Images

The two were first romantically linked in June 2020. In the years since, the couple has called time on their relationship for brief periods, before getting back together. Last month, following reports of their reconciliation, a source told ET that the pair’s schedules sometimes get in the way, but they always find their way back to each other.

"Their work, travel schedules and balancing their professional lives with their personal lives can get overwhelming at times," the source said. “But their love for one another draws them back to each other."