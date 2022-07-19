Kelly Rowland Sings 'Break My Soul,' But Remains Tight-Lipped About Beyonce’s Album (Exclusive)

Kelly Rowland isn't giving up any info! The songstress is staying tight-lipped when it comes to whether or not she's heard Beyonce's hotly anticipated new album.

Rowland walked the the carpet at the premiere of Nope at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Monday, where she was joined by friend and actress Bresha Webb.

The pair stopped to talk with ET's Kevin Frazier, and the subject of Beyonce's new album, Renaissance, came up.

"I know you've heard Beyonce's album," Frazier asked. "How is it?"

"Ha! I don't know what you're talking about!" Rowland said, trying to stifle a smile. However, she immediately called her denial into question when she gleefully belted out the chorus to Beyonce's record-setting latest single "Break My Soul."

When asked about the possibility of dropping some sort of surprise collaboration with her longtime friend and former bandmate, Rowland emphasized, "Ain't nothing happening" while maintaining her coy smile.

Beyonce's latest single -- which she released on June 20, -- is the lead single from her long-awaited seventh studio album and her first solo album in six years. The tune has earned the 40-year-old a landmark 20th top 10 hit, making her the first woman to earn at least 20 top 10s as a soloist and 10 as a member of a group.

Billboard announced the singer's feat earlier this month, revealing that she's the third artist to accomplish the feat, joining Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson. McCartney earned 23 solo top 10s in addition to 34 with The Beatles. Jackson comes in with 30 solo top 10s, along with 11 as a member of the Jackson 5/Jacksons.

Following its first full week of tracking, "Break My Soul" surged from its No. 15 debut entry to No. 7 on the July 9-dated Hot 100 list, marking her milestone 20th top 10 as a solo artist. She now boasts twice as many Hot 100 top 10s as Destiny’s Child, which earned 10 top 10s -- including four No. 1s -- in 1998-2005.

The long-awaited album drops July 29.

Meanwhile, the Jordan Peele-helmed horror thriller Nope hits theaters July 22.