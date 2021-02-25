Kelly Ripa's Comment on Mark Consuelos' Birthday Post for Son Joaquin Is Sure to Embarrass Their Kids

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos can make anything flirty! On Wednesday, the power couple celebrated their son, Joaquin's, 18th birthday by posting tributes to him on Instagram.

Mark posted several throwback pics of their youngest son, writing, "Happy 18th Birthday Quino! @kellyripa our little guy is all grown up. We love you, Joaquin!"

Not missing a moment to inevitably embarrass her son, Kelly reacted to the sweet post by recalling how Joaquin was conceived. "You know what? Making him was so much fun......❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

Mark replied with the hashtag #MadeInMontreal.

Kelly also celebrated Joaquin's birthday by sharing a video that was also comprised of flashback photos. "Joaquin 18!!!! ♥️💕🎂🎊🎁💥💙 Happy birthday to the light of our lives! You fill everyday with joy, and make everything better! We love you to the moon and beyond 🌕💫," the proud mom wrote.

Mark, however, refrained from leaving a flirty comment on his wife's post ...this time. Just last month, the 49-year-old Riverdale star left a message on one of Kelly's Instagram pics that left some fans blushing.

In the post, the 50-year-old Live With Kelly and Ryan host is wearing a sweatshirt that reads, "More Glitter Less Twitter."

"This is the best costume for the day, because glitter doesn’t rhyme with Instagram 🌈🤩 #dressingroom #greygardens," Ripa captioned the pic.

It didn't take long for Mark to weigh in, writing, "Baby ... is that a G or a C.. asking for a friend."

ET recently spoke with Mark and Kelly about their fun family dynamic. Check out the exclusive interview below to hear about how the couple first met.