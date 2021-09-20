Kelly Ripa Says Husband Mark Consuelos Settles Everything With 'Love and Sexy Time'

Mark Consuelos knows what his marriage needs. The 50-year-old Riverdale star stepped in for Ryan Seacrest on Monday on his wife Kelly Ripa's talk show, Live With Kelly and Ryan, where the spouses of 25 years discussed watching Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's new drama, Scenes From a Marriage.

"Mark and I spent a night being -- as the kids would say -- shooketh," Ripa, 50, joked at the top of the show.

Without giving away spoilers, the pair noted that there was one pivotal moment in the most recent episode that led them both to have the same emotional reaction.

"We're laying in bed. We both reach over at the same time and hold each other's hand," Consuelos shared.

"As if one of us is having a tooth extracted without novocain, and the other is there for moral support," Ripa quipped. "We clenched each other's hands. I'd seen it twice already, I knew what was coming. But it was still the same reaction."

Despite having strong reactions to the series, Ripa isn't concerned about having the same marital issues as the couple on the show.

"I was like, none of this would ever be happening in the Mark Consuelos household because he would have nipped all of this in the bud immediately," she shared. "He would have been like, 'Oh, you're upset? I know how to take care of that. Oh, you don't feel good about something? I'll take care of that. You're feeling like maybe you're overworked? I got you. I know what you need.'"

As the audience laughed, Ripa tried to clarify.

"Because everything for Mark is settled with..." she began.

"Love," Consuelos claimed.

"Love and sexy time," Ripa corrected.

"Not everything. Not everything!" he insisted.

"Just about almost everything," Ripa noted.

Consuelos joked that "sexy time" is his "stress reliever."

Kelly Ripa/ Instagram Stories

The couple has been enjoying their empty nest lately after sending their youngest son, Joaquin, off to college last month. Over the weekend, the pair attempted a Dirty Dancing-inspired lift in the pool to varied results. After trying several times, Ripa came crashing into the pool, captioning the pics, "Objects are clumsier than they appear."