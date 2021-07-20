Kelly Ripa Is Writing Her First-Ever Book: Here's What to Expect

Kelly Ripa is ready to give fans a more intimate look at her life, and her journey to success.

ET has learned that the 50-year-old Live With Kelly and Ryan host is slated to release her first-ever book next year. Titled Live Wire, the book will highlight everything from Ripa's personal essays on childhood, to her marriage to Mark Consuelos and being a mom to their three kids, Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18.

"In Live Wire, her first book, Kelly shows what really makes her tick," a press release states. "As a professional, as a wife, as a daughter and as a mother, she brings a hard-earned wisdom and an eye for the absurdity of life to every minute of every day. It is her relatability in all of these roles that has earned her fans worldwide and millions of followers on social media."

"Whether recounting how she and Mark really met, the level of chauvinism she experienced on set, how Jersey Pride follows her wherever she goes, and many, many moments of utter mortification (whence she proves that you cannot, in fact, die of embarrassment) Kelly always tells it like it is," the release continues. "Surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always with humor… 'Live Wire' shows Kelly as she really is offscreen -- a very wise woman who has something to say."

The exciting book news comes a month after Ripa and Consuelos joked about being "empty nesters" after their youngest son, Joaquin, graduated high school. In a 2019 interview with ET, Ripa said she was counting down the days until all her kids had moved out.

"I'm truly going to be running through the house naked," she quipped. "I just want everybody to know that. I'm going to be sitting on every piece of furniture naked. Be warned before you come over. That's what I'll be doing in my spare time."