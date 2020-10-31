Kelly Ripa Is a Proud Mom as Daughter Lola Votes for the First Time

Kelly Ripa is one proud mom! The TV host posted photos of her daughter, Lola Consuelos, voting for the first time on Saturday. In the pic, the 19-year-old is outside, holding an umbrella and wearing a sticker that reads "I voted early." The slideshow also show's Ripa's 23-year-old son, Michael, also holding up his voting sticker.
"Couple of chips off the ol’ block 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #iamavoter (Lola’s first election!) Michael and i voted a couple of days ago, but had to grab a pic of @theyoungestyung ♥️💙 #vote2020," Ripa captioned her pic.
Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, also praised his children writing, "Love this so much!!!!♥️♥️♥️." The couple are also parents to 17-year-old son Joaquin.
Ripa got a number of messages from her famous friends, including Lisa Rinna who wrote, "#ProoudMommaMoment 🙌🏼♥️🙌🏼♥️."
Sarah Michelle Gellar also replied, "I still can’t believe you have two children old enough to vote - how is that possible."
Ripa has previously opened up about how her daughter has taught her "so much about being a modern-day woman."
"It really gives me hope -- her generation really supports each other, the way she and her friends have each other’s backs," she told People. "For all the talk about women helping other women, I see it in her generation in a way I never have before."
As for what Lola's learned from her parents, the teen says her dad taught her "to take everything day by day -- not to dwell on the past but to focus on the future."
Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.
