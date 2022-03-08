Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Show Unique Way They Hold Hands Thanks to Being 'Arm Length Incompatible'

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have had to get creative in their everyday romance. On Monday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, 50-year-old Consuelos was a guest host, and the couple discussed their struggles holding hands.

"We just tried something we never do at home, but for some reason we tried it backstage -- holding hands," 51-year-old Ripa shared at the start of the show. "As you know, we are arm length incompatible."

She went on to explain that her husband of 25 years had an arm length four inches longer than the length of his body while her own arms were four inches shorter.

It meant the pair have to stand far apart to hold hands.

"In New York people are like, 'Yeah, take up the whole sidewalk!' And I'm like, 'Have you seen our arms?! Shut it!' Go around us!" Ripa quipped.

Consuelos then chimed in, "You know what they say, it doesn't matter how long your arms are when you're laying down."

'Live With Kelly and Ryan'

'Live WIth Kelly and Ryan'

The couple isn't shy about their steamy romance. Back in September 2021, when Consuelos was once again guest co-hosting, the pair talked about their approach to making up amid a disagreement.

"Everything for Mark is settled with..." Ripa began.

"Love," Consuelos claimed.

"Love and sexy time," Ripa corrected.

"Not everything. Not everything!" he insisted.

"Just about almost everything," Ripa noted.

For more from the couple, watch the clip below.