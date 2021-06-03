Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Praise Son Michael on His 24th Birthday

Happy birthday, Michael Consuelos! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' oldest child turned 24 on Wednesday, and the couple couldn't help but celebrate with sweet social media tributes.

"24 years ago at 7:17pm you made your grand entrance into our lives and began our family!" Kelly wrote alongside a clip showing family photos over the years. "We love you bigger than big! @michael.consuelos."

The video was hilariously set to "Bad to the Bone" by George Thorogood and the Destroyers, and included plenty of adorable throwbacks.

Mark commented with a "Love you" and tagged his son on Kelly's post, but the Riverdale star also shared a tribute of his own.

"Happy 24th birthday @michael.consuelos !!" he captioned his post. "You led the way..We love you!!!"

Kelly and Mark, both 50, also share daughter Lola, 19, and son Joaquin, 18. And the former All My Children co-stars recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

During a recent appearance on the Double Date podcast, the couple opened up about their surprisingly traditional marriage.

"I've been able to raise my kids here in this city, in the nest, and he's always been willing to travel and go to a set and go off here and sometimes he's had to go live in another country to work on a set over there," the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host said.

Because of that, Mark said Kelly "makes the home a home," with her connection to the family and daily involvement.

"What's funny is I think of us as such a progressive as a couple. I always think of us as politically progressive," Kelly shared. "Yet, when it comes to our own family and our marriage and our roles, I think of us as very traditional and almost old-fashioned in our roles."

See more on the family in the video below.