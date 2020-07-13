Kelly Preston's Daughter Ella Honors 'Strong, Beautiful' Mother in Heartbreaking Note After Her Death

Kelly Preston will always hold a special place in her daughter's heart. The actress' 20-year-old daughter, Ella Travolta, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartbreaking tribute to her late mother. The Jerry Maguire star died on Sunday morning following a two-year battle with breast cancer.

"I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you," Ella began her post. "Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what."

"Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.❤️," she concluded.

In addition to Ella, Preston shares 9-year-old son Benjamin with John Travolta. Preston and Travolta's son, Jett, died at age 16 in 2009.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," Travolta shared on Instagram on Sunday night.

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side," he continued. "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."

