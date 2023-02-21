Kelly Osbourne Talks New Mom Struggles in First Post Since Welcoming Baby Son Sidney

Kelly Osbourne is having a tough time returning to work after privately welcoming her son, Sidney. The 38-year-old British star returned to Instagram for her first photo since her son's birth over the weekend.

In the pic, Kelly and a friend are seen sticking their tongues out while sitting in a car together.

"I have a new found respect for working mothers. I took my first job since having a baby. Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done," she captioned the pic. "This day can’t go by quick enough for me. I can’t want to have him back in my arms. 😢"

It seems that Kelly still isn't quite ready to leave her baby boy behind. She returned to her Instagram Stories on Monday, sharing that she brought baby Sidney with her for day two of the job.

"#Day2 I could not leave him again so it's #BringYourBabyToWorkDay," she captioned a pic of herself holding the handle of Sidney's car seat and biting her lower lip.

Kelly Osbourne/Instagram Stories

Kelly and her boyfriend, Sid Wilson, privately welcomed their son at the end of 2022. Kelly's mother, Sharon Osbourne, confirmed the news in early January during her appearance on the British chat show, The Talk.

Sharon shared the little boy's name and said of Kelly, "So great, so great. She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her."

Shortly after Sharon spilled the beans, Kelly took to her Instagram Story, writing, "I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."