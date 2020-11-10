Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal Tie the Knot in Napa Ceremony

Rick Leventhal and Kelly Dodd are husband and wife. The pair tied the knot in a ceremony in Napa, California, on Saturday. The reality star confirmed the news by sharing a photo of herself and her husband on her Instagram. The bride and groom both wore black for their wedding day.

"I’m so excited to be Mrs. Leventhal!!!" the newlywed captioned her photo.

Leventhal also posted another stunning photo of the two, adding, "With the incredible Mrs Kelly Leventhal #10/10/2020 #grateful #rick&kelly."

Singer Jillian Cardarelli was in attendance and after the ceremony shared a photo of the newlywed's stunning table settings. Per her Instagram Story, it appears as if all the guests were asked to wear white.

Prior to saying "I do," Leventhal shared the custom-made face masks they had for their guests.

"Custom masks courtesy @goldsheepclothing #kelly&rick #10/10/2020 #thankyou," he captioned his post. He also posted a photo where their ceremony would take place.

E! News was first to report the wedding news.

On Friday, a day before their wedding day, Dodd posted a photo of her and her fiancé.

"Thank you @kathrynwalthall for the amazing wines for our incredible wedding weekend #10/10/2020," she wrote.

Dodd and Leventhal announced their engagement in New York City last November. They had only been dating a couple of months. The Real Housewives of Orange County star showed off her four-carat pear-shaped diamond ring to ET just days after Leventhal popped the question.

"I am very much in love," she gushed at the time.

Leventhal and Dodd were actually introduced by another Real Housewives star -- New York City's Ramona Singer.

"I love Rick and Kelly together!" Singer raved to ET after Dodd and Leventhal's engagement last November.

"Kelly stayed with me, she had just broken up with her boyfriend, and I said, 'Come stay with me.' She said, 'Are you sure?' I said, 'Of course! I have this huge house. Come, come, come,'" she continued. "She stayed with me for eight days. She's younger than me, said I have more energy than her. I dragged her from one party to another, and the one party she didn't want to go to because, 'Oh, it's too far…' [and] that's where she met Rick and fell in love! So, there you go. Yes, I'm very happy for her."

Dodd was previously married to Michael Dodd, with whom she shares a daughter, Jolie. Leventhal was married to professional poker player Beth Shak; they divorced in 2017 after less than a year of marriage.

