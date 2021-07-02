Kelly Clarkson Requests to Be Declared Single Amid Ongoing Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is asking to be declared single amid her ongoing divorce from Brandon Blackstock, according to multiple reports.

The 44-year-old singer filed legal docs on Friday, requesting her independence from her estranged husband, TMZ reports. Clarkson has requested that a judge terminate her marital status and declare her single before the full details of her and Blackstock's contentious divorce -- like custody and spousal support -- are finalized.

Stars like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have previously requested a bifurcated judgment to similarly be declared single prior to their divorce case being finalized.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020, after six years of marriage. The pair share two children: daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 5.

The Voice coach and talk show host opened up about her relationship with her ex during an episode ofThe Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this year, telling guest Khloe Kardashian that co-parenting had been "tough" on the estranged pair.

"With me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places," she said. "We both agree on the main things, but it's a hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally."

