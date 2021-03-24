Kelly Clarkson Can't Stop Laughing Over the Cardi B Song that Helps Gwyneth Paltrow Get Out of a Funk

Gwyneth Paltrow knows she can always count on Cardi B to turn her frown upside down! During her guest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 48-year-old actress revealed that there's one specific song from the rapper that immediately lifts her spirits.

"What are some songs you go to when you're down?" Clarkson, 38, asked, to which Paltrow replied, "Wet a** p***y," aka "WAP" by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

The revelation had Clarkson bursting into laughter, as she got out of her seat and dived face-first into the couch on set. "Oh my God, I'm done!" she exclaimed. "I literally, I need to see the tape back. 'Cause I felt like I was like, 'Oh. Wait, what?' That was amazing! You win for favorite guest this season."

See her hilarious reaction below:

During another portion of the show, Paltrow also opened up to Clarkson about what it was like having her godfather, Steven Spielberg, as her wedding videographer when she tied the knot to Brad Falchuk in 2018.

"He always has a video camera in his hands," Paltrow explained. "So, any family event, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, whatever the case may be, he's also videoing. So, yes, he definitely has video-tapped me over the years. He was actually the only person who was videoing at my wedding two and a half years ago."

"I guess I had a pretty good videographer," she added.

Hear more on Paltrow in the video below.