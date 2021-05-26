Kelly Clarkson and Simon Cowell Reunite and Impersonate Each Other's Accents

Kelly Clarkson and Simon Cowell are fantastic entertainers -- who aren't necessarily great at doing accents.

The America's Got Talent judge sat down with the singer and talk show host on a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, and the pair reflected on when Clarkson sat in for Cowell during the last season of AGT.

"I was watching in bed that night, and as I was watching I was thinking, 'You're actually doing too well,'" Cowell recalled with a laugh.

Clarkson joined the judges after Cowell broke his back in a bicycle accident and missed the entire second half of the season.

While she was serving as a guest judge, Clarkson shared a video of herself to Instagram as she practiced delivering some of Cowell's famous lines in her best approximation of a British accent.

As the pair watched a clip of her attempts, Cowell couldn't help but laugh and admitted with sarcastic applause, "That was dreadful."

"Let me try to do one in an American accent," Cowell said. "Give me something American to say."

"I want you to try and do Texan," Clarkson challenged him.

"Okay, I'll do Texan," Cowell said, before trying his best to say "How y'all doing? I think I want a barbecue," in something that didn't really sound like an accent from any part of America.

"Nope! Where are you from, the Bayou?" Clarkson shot back, after busting out in laughter. "Yours is about as good as my accent!"

The playful banter between the stars is a sweet example of how their relationship has evolved over the 19 years since they first met when Clarkson competed on -- and won -- the first season of American Idol in 2002.

Meanwhile, Cowell will soon be back behind the America's Got Talent judge's table when the new season kicks off June 2.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs Monday to Friday. Check here for local listings.