Kelly Clarkson Addresses Ellen DeGeneres Daytime Host Comparisons

In an interview with The New York Times, the 39-year-old singer addresses the comparisons between her and DeGeneres, given their incredibly successful daytime talk shows. According to the outlet, The Kelly Clarkson Show draws an average daily audience of about 1.3 million viewers, frequently beating out The Ellen DeGeneres Show and other competitors. NBCUniversal announced in May that Clarkson's show will be given the time slot now held by The Ellen DeGeneres Show when it ends next spring.

"No one can take over for Ellen," Clarkson says. "It's an iconic show."

The "Since U Been Gone" singer says much like her singing career, she shouldn't be compared to other successful women that came before her.

"I'm never going to be Whitney Houston — I'm never going to be Cyndi Lauper, Reba or Trisha or Mariah," she notes. "I'm going to be me. I think that's fine. There's room for everyone at the table."

When it comes to what people think about her, especially in light of tabloid reports about her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, Clarkson says she doesn't read what's written about her.

"It's supply and demand," she says of the appetite for tabloid reporting. "People demand it, so they supply it, unfortunately. I'm not mad at it. But I don't have to subscribe to it."

In the interview, Clarkson reflects on her career and why her start on American Idol when she was 20 years old has prepared her.

"We were on TV all the time," she says of her Idol days. "Doing random things — being interviewed, interviewing other people, doing skits."

"I don't really feel pressure from that," she now says of cameras constantly being on her. "That can be scary for other people sometimes, like, Oh God, what's she going to say?"

