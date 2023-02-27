Keke Palmer Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Darius Daulton Jackson

Keke Palmer is officially a mother! On Monday, the 29-year-old announced she gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

Taking to Instagram, Palmer announced she welcomed a baby boy named Leodis Andrellton Jackson. "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo," she wrote.

The actress and podcaster shared her pregnancy news in December by kicking off her Saturday Night Live debut with an adorable baby bump reveal on the Studio 8H stage.

She took the stage for her monologue wearing a tight-fitting blazer that seemingly tried to hide her baby bump -- but she used the platform to announce her exciting news.

"I'm especially glad to be here, though, because there's some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I want to set the record straight -- I am," she declared while simultaneously pulling open her jacket and revealing her baby bump.

"I got to say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, but it's even worse when they're correct," she added with a laugh. "I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low because I got a lot of stuff going on. People kept coming up to me, 'Congratulations!' I'm like, 'Shhh, can y'all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line! Once the check clears, we can get to the damn baby shower!'"

After her time hosting, Palmer took to Instagram to share a message of gratitude with the show's cast and crew, as well as with her family and Jackson.

"This year has taken me for a ride! And how cool, my baby and I are already doing it all together," Palmer wrote. "Thank you God! Thank you to my amazing parents and family who continuously support me. Thank you @noraradd for being my spiritual sister as ALWAYS! You feel me my little Pisces moon. Thank you to my team who have been constantly reaching and moving mountains to extend the reaches of my gift, and thank you to my other half @dvulton for giving me the things that only true unity can bring. Love is all we have isn’t it, you do nothing in this world alone and trust me, I am not alone! Very grateful… Happy Holidays!"

Jackson, also known as Darius Daulton, is the younger brother of Insecure and Good Trouble star Sarunas J. Jackson.

Palmer and Jackson have kept their relationship mainly out of the spotlight. The pair went Instagram official last year, when Jackson penned a sweet birthday message to the star.

Congratulations to the family of three!