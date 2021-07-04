'Keeping Up With the Kardashians': Andy Cohen to Host Final Season Reunion Special

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end, but there's still plenty that we want to know about the reigning family of reality TV!

Thankfully, fans will get answers to all of their biggest Kardashian-Jenner questions as the show celebrates its 20th and final season. The stars will sit down with Andy Cohen for a reunion special "coming soon," the official @KUWTK Twitter account announced on Wednesday.

"We're doing a Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion covering all 20 seasons!" Cohen excitedly shared as the family called him up for "the ultimate FaceTime to announce the ULTIMATE #KUWTKReunion!"

The ultimate FaceTime to announce the ULTIMATE #KUWTKReunion hosted by @Andy! Coming soon... pic.twitter.com/JkPNWsxor8 — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) April 7, 2021

After announcing the end of their signature program last fall, the famous family shared the news that they had signed on to a new exclusive deal with Disney to star and executive produce a new reality series for Hulu in the U.S. and Star everywhere else. The new series is expected to debut in late 2021.

A source told ET in December that the Kardashians decided to leave E! for a better deal, monetarily speaking.

"The family is really excited about this new chapter and adventure and of course are not looking to get out of the spotlight," the source said. "They'll still continue to share about their lives through the deal with Hulu, but now with a new, updated spin."

"To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim wrote in September when the end of the family's E! series was first announced. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives," Kim concluded her message. "Without Keeping Up with the Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim."

The groundbreaking reality series debuted Oct. 14, 2007 and has followed Kim and her family's growing broods through their ups and downs, through business ventures and romantic entanglements. KUWTK also spawned 12 spinoff series, which followed various members of the family in their separate adventures.

See more on the new series in the video below!

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on E!.