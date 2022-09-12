Ke Huy Quan Dishes on Incredible 'Indiana Jones' Reunion With Harrison Ford (Exclusive)

Nearly 40 years after Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan starred in 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, the two actors reunited during Disney’s D23 Expo over the weekend. “Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years,” Quan captioned two photos of him and his former co-star together on Instagram.

“It was incredible,” Quan later told ET’s Will Marfuggi, adding that Ford, who is now 80 years old, “looked just as good as ever.”

“I love that man,” the actor continued.

Fans of Indiana Jones will remember that a 13-year-old Quan appeared in the second installment of the film franchise as Short Round, Indy’s teenage, orphaned sidekick. The young actor also appeared as Data in The Goonies the following year.

Now 51, Quan is making headlines again, thanks to his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once as Michelle Yeoh’s onscreen husband. He was also at D23 to promote season 2 of Loki, after it was officially confirmed he’s joining the Marvel series as a TVA employee.

“I’m so glad that I’m able to do this today because now the secret is out. I don’t have to keep it in me anymore,” he said backstage, teasing that fans of the series “are in for a treat.”

Ford, meanwhile, was also at D23 to promote his final turn as Indiana Jones in the upcoming fifth sequel, making an emotional appearance onstage.

“These films are about mystery and adventure but they're also about heart and I'm really happy that we have a human story to tell as well as a movie that will kick your a**,” Ford said, sharing that he’s “very proud” of the latest film.