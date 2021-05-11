Katy Perry Has the Best Response to Luke Bryan Saying She's 'Gotta Do Something' About Her Leg Hair

Katy Perry wasn't about to let fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan tell her what to do! The 36-year-old musician shut down Bryan, 44, after he commented on her leg hair during Sunday's Mother's Day episode.

"I know you're a mom and everything, but we've got to do something about this leg hair," Bryan told Perry in a clip that was posted to her Instagram Stories.

"No! I don't got time, I'd rather cuddle with my daughter," Perry shouted back, panning the camera to her exposed leg.

This isn't the first time Perry's leg hair has been a topic of conversation on the music competition show. Back in April, the "Firework" singer brought up her leg hair when praising contestant Cassandra Coleman.

"As a new mother, I haven't had much time, so I quit shaving my legs, but when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half," Katy teased at the time. "Full body chills. It was amazing!"

i found everything i was ever searching for when i became a mother. so grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. happiest Mother’s Day ♥️🌼 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 9, 2021

Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, last August. On her first Mother's Day, the singer tweeted, "I found everything I was ever searching for when I became a mother. So grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. Happiest Mother’s Day."