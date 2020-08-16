Katy Perry Gives Sneak Peek at Baby's Nursery as She Prepares to Give Birth

Katy Perry is getting ready to welcome her bundle of joy. The 35-year-old singer looks like she's totally prepared when the moment comes to meet her baby girl, as she showed off her perfectly put-together nursery on Sunday.

Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, showed off her baby's beautiful room while chatting with fans as part of her "Smile Sunday."

"I'm going to show you my baby room. Ready? Just a little. Just a little sneak peek!" she said, walking into the room. "I have some little clothes on the wall, and then I have like, a little pink room."

The pop star adorably whispered through the quick tour, pointing out the lights, changing station and crib. Fans couldn't get enough -- especially when Perry showed off a few of her daughter's outfits, like a rainbow ensemble and a onesie with Bloom's face on it.

Katy Perry showing the room she has prepared for her future baby is the best thing you'll see today 🥺💗🤰🏼pic.twitter.com/DeY3hFECXy — PERRYLEGION (@perrylegion) August 16, 2020

katy perry showing katycats her baby’s nursery on a livestream is the purest form of artist-fan relationship 🥺💕 (peep the orlando bloom onesie) @katyperry #smile #smilesunday pic.twitter.com/wgvOfvolH2 — obaida | عبيده (@katysweave) August 16, 2020

Perry and Bloom couldn't be more excited for their baby to be born. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week, Bloom discussed his anticipation over having a little girl.

"I've been feeling very grateful, obviously, I have a little baby girl on the way," he said, grinning. "I'm so excited to have a little daddy's girl. I hope she's going to love me as much as I love her. That daddy girl thing and that love of your life feeling is right around there."

Bloom added that his 9-year-old son, Flynn -- whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr -- is also looking forward to meeting his baby sister.

"I've got a 9-year-old boy. He's got a couple of other brothers but this is his first sister so he's excited too," he shared. "It's exciting times."

Kerr also has sons Hart, 2, and Myles, 10 months, with her husband, Evan Spiegel. See more on the expanding family in the video below.