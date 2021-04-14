Katy Perry Chats With Orlando Bloom's Ex Miranda Kerr on Their Kids' 'Constant and Unconditional' Love

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr are eschewing expectations with their fun friendship. Perry is currently engaged to Kerr's ex-husband, Orlando Bloom, yet the pair have managed to maintain a strong bond, which was on full display as they joined one another on Instagram Live on Tuesday.

During the chat -- which began as a promotion for Kerr's KORA Organics skincare products -- the stars opened up about their friendship, their families and the joys of motherhood.

"The kids are my number one love," marveled Kerr, who shares a 10-year-old son, Flynn, with Bloom, and two sons -- Hart, 2, and Myles, 1 -- with her husband, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel. "It’s just the best thing in the world, being a mom."

"It's the best job, and the most fulfilling," agreed Perry, who welcomed her daughter, Daisy Dove, with Bloom back in August. "I feel like I got the opportunity to climb every single mountain, especially career-wise, and see those views, and a lot of them I'm really grateful for. But there was no feeling like the feeling of when I had my daughter."

"That was like all the love I was every searching for," Perry recalled, adding that welcoming a child gave her a sensation of "wholeness."

"It's the heart-opener of all heart-openers," Kerr concurred.

Perry said that as a performer, it often feels like her art is "validated by the outside world," but that validation and appreciation often "fluctuates."

"Sometimes you are beloved, and then sometimes people are like, 'Nah, I don't like that. Moving on.'" Perry said. "But the love from your children is constant and unconditional and isn’t based on what you have, what you don’t have, what career, what product."

"And so that’s definitely made me feel so full," she added, "to know that there's this unwavering, unconditional love. Nothing is being asked of me, just to be a mother. And that comes naturally."

Perry also explained how she is very happy she decided to make a point of prioritizing her desire to have a family, when she could have continued to put it on the back burner.

"I’m so glad I made the conscious decision to actually try and do that because I didn’t want to miss out on that opportunity... It’s been the best," Perry said, adding, "But you know that because you’ve got three."

"Three boys!" Kerr added. "It's wild. I still pinch myself. "I feel so lucky to be a mom."

For more on the co-parenting friendship between Kerr, Bloom and Perry, check out the video below.