Katie Holmes and Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. Still Going Strong Amid Quarantine Restrictions, Source Says

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. are making their relationship work amid these uncertain times. However, lockdowns and coronavirus restrictions have tossed out some road blocks in their romance.

A source tells ET that the actress and the celebrity chef are going strong and that she has spent a ton of time with his family. However, because of the new COVID-19 restrictions, it's unlikely Vitolo will be able to spend time with her family in Ohio any time soon.

The source says that typically Holmes and her 14-year-old daughter, Suri go to Ohio for the holidays so Suri can spend time with her cousins, aunts and uncles, and grandparents. The source says that unfortunately, due to the pandemic, it's unclear if that will be possible this year -- especially in regard to Vitolo joining them for the trip.

"It's pretty tricky for Emilio to do any traveling right now because of the new restrictions in place," says the source. If he leaves the state, he could be required to quarantine upon his return for anywhere from five days to two weeks, and that's "just pretty unrealistic for someone in the restaurant world," explains the source.

"Katie is very close with her siblings and parents," the source shares. "Her family would love him, he's hard-working, a big family man, and he makes her so happy."

According to the source, Holmes met Vitolo's family early in their relationship and she spends a lot of time with them -- especially his brother and father who work at the restaurant with him.

"Katie gets along great with Emilio's family. She fits right in and is totally comfortable around them," says the source.

Despite the obstacles, the source says that the pandemic hasn't been all bad for the couple, explaining that the nationwide lockdowns and quarantines are part of the reason their relationship moved so quickly.

"Katie wasn't working or traveling as much as usual and things were slower at the restaurant for Emilio, so it really gave them the opportunity to focus on each other. Instead of a few dates over an extended period of time, they were able to have a month's worth of dates in a matter of days," the source says.

Another source told ET back in October that the pair "adore each other and can't get enough of one another." And while it may seem like the relationship is moving fast, the source said Holmes and Vitolo have known each other for almost a year. They met in the fall of 2019, but didn’t start dating until this summer.

The source said their relationship is unlike any other Holmes has ever been in. "In the past it seemed like Katie would sort of mold to her partners’ lifestyle,” the source shared. "But with Emilio, Katie is so authentically herself."

Holmes and Vitolo were first spotted together in early September. This is the first time Holmes has been romantically linked to anyone following her split from Jamie Foxx in August of 2019. The former couple had a very private relationship and rarely made public appearances together.

