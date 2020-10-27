Kathy Hilton Joins Season 11 of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' as a Friend

Another woman is making her way to Beverly Hills! A source close to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tells ET that Kathy Hilton will be joining the Bravo reality series as a friend for its 11th season.

Kathy, 61, is mom to Paris Hilton and sister to Kyle Richards, the latter of whom has been a mainstay on the series since its first season in 2010. Kathy has been married to her husband, Richard, since 1979. They share four children, Paris, 39, Nicky, 37, Barron, 30, and Conrad, 26.

TMZ was the first to report Kathy's casting.

Back in December 2017, ET chatted with Kyle, who revealed why her older sister hadn't yet signed on to the show, despite appearing on it several times. Kyle's other sister, Kim Richards, was a Housewife during RHOBH's first five seasons, and appeared as a guest on some subsequent seasons.

"I think people always say that, 'Why aren't all the sisters [on the show]?' But I don't know. Probably would be a little heavy-handed on the sister-side," Kyle said at the time. "My sister, Kathy, what people don't know about her is she's very funny. So, she comes across very prim and proper, but she comes out with the funniest things."

When ET spoke with Garcelle earlier this month, she said Kathy "seems like a lovely lady" from the few times they had met.

"That seems like an ally, obviously, for Kyle and you know the more the merrier," she said. "I don't want to throw shade, I haven't spent time with her. Let me spend time with her and we'll go from there."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return to Bravo in 2021.