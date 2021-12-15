Kathy Hilton Closes Deal to Return to 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' for Season 12

Kathy Hilton is getting ready for her close up! The Hilton matriarch is set to return for the newThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season.

A source tells ET Hilton has closed a deal to return to the Bravo show as a "friend of" the cast for season 12. Paris and Nicky Hilton's mom will join the women after a pre-planned holiday break from filming, over Christmas and New Year’s day. She re-joins the women from season 11, including her sister, Kyle Richards, as well as Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

After a brief pause, production is continuing on the new batch of episodes with the cast members who were not impacted by a recent COVID-19 scare that reportedly sidelined Jayne, Beauvais and Rinna. All the women are expected to be back in front of RHOBH cameras in 2022.

This marked the second time the show's production had to come to a temporary halt due to COVID concerns. The previous shutdown came just over a year ago in November 2020 when a crew member tested positive. It was later revealed that Kyle Richards, Kemsley and Hilton had also contracted the coronavirus at the time of the halt.

Just earlier this month, Hilton hinted at her return, telling ET that while she had "not been with the girls" for a couple of season 12 events, something was in the works.

"I just got back so we're trying to work things out," said Hilton in reference to her trip with Paris after her extravagant wedding. "You know, it all depends on ... right? ... Whatever is meant to be will be."

For more on Hilton, see below.