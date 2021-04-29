Kathie Lee Gifford Says She Has Someone Special in Her Life: 'He's a Very Good Man' (Exclusive)

The 67-year-old TV personality spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about what she's been up to since leaving the Today show in 2019, and thus revealed that she has a "very good man" in her life.

"It's really good. We have everything in common," Gifford said of her budding relationship. "He's a very good man, a great family guy and not the least impressed with me in any other way except that he cares about me as a person."

She gushed, "We're happy together. We have fun."

While Gifford has lots to celebrate this year, she still remembers her late co-host, Regis Philbin, who died in July 2020.

"I thought about him yesterday," she shared, adding that Philbin and her late husband, Frank Gifford, "are upstairs, way upstairs with my mom and dad and everybody I've lost. They're all rejoicing with me."

As for her secret to success and how she made it from "Name That Tune to the corny jokes on Hee Haw Honeys to Good Morning America to the Today show to Broadway to movies to books to records," Gifford credits her attitude.

"[As] the person who was never the prettiest girl on the casting couch, ...to the person who was not the best singer, to the person who was not the best actress, to the person who was not the best anything, I think I had the best attitude," she said. "I had an amazing attitude. Every time I came in to work, I came in to love people. Not just to be nice to people but to love them as individuals like I was taught by God and by my parents. That is why I have been so blessed."