Kate Winslet Hospitalized for Precaution After Falling in Croatia

Kate Winslet suffered a fall while on location filming in Croatia and was taken to the hospital, ET has learned. The famed actress slipped and got medical attention as a precautionary measure required by production while shooting her upcoming film Lee.

A rep for Winslet tells ET, “She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”

The 46-year-old, Oscar-winning actress is working on the historical drama Lee, where she will play photographer Lee Miller, who worked as a Vogue correspondent during World War II.

Winslet's most recent work on HBO’s hit drama series Mare of Easttown earned the actress an Emmy award in 2021. ET caught up with the star in September last year where she revealed the discussions around a possible season two.

"There are conversations. There are lots of ideas floating around, but I think until there's a script that we can all look at and take a view of, is it another story worth telling or not, then we don't know. Honestly, I don't know," Winslet said at the time.

Winslet said that even if the opportunity did present itself, she'd have to think twice before accepting the gritty role a second time.

"It would be a lot to consider because, honestly, it was so hard," she explained. "It took something of me. I had to take this year off, did a little therapy, truly I've taken a minute to put myself back together. So I'd have to really think that through, 'cause sometimes you have to look after your own mental health and things like that."