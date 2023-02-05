Kate Middleton Shares Never-Before-Seen Baby Picture Taken by Her Mom

Kate Middleton gave the world a look at her life as a young girl. On Saturday, the Princess of Wales shared a throwback picture, in honor of her latest campaign for Shaping Us.

"'Faces are a baby’s best toy.' On Tuesday we launched #ShapingUs to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives," Kate, 41, captioned the throwback picture of herself as an infant squeezing dad Michael Middleton’s face.

As a personal touch, Kate gave "mum" photo credit. The picture of a young Kate -- which appeared across the Prince and Princess of Wales' social media platforms -- has never been shared before.

Kate encouraged followers to participate in the campaign.

📸 with Dad, by Mum. [1/3] pic.twitter.com/YZpOGl0dCP — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 4, 2023

"This weekend, we’d love for you all to spend time with your friends, families, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they’ve shaped your lives. [2/3]," she wrote.

"I hope you’ll also consider joining me in sharing a picture of yourselves before your fifth birthday to help with those conversations and to share some smiles and memories too. C [3/3]."

Per the couple's standard practice whenever they personally post to social media, she signed off with a "C" for her first name, Catherine.

Immediately, royal watchers took to the comments to share a host of throwback pictures in honor of Kate’s latest endeavor.

Shaping Us, which is headed by the Princess of Wales, raises awareness of the importance of early childhood development. In January, Kate celebrated her patronage with an event at the University of Leeds, where she spoke with students pursuing childhood studies.