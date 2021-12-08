Kate Middleton, Prince William and Royal Family Make Festive Appearance at Christmas Community Carol Service

The royal family is getting into the holiday spirit.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with several of their family members, made a festive appearance at the "Together at Christmas" community carol service in London on Wednesday. The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a long-sleeve, cherry red dress with matching velvet heels and purse. The Duke of Cambridge, on his end, complemented his wife in a navy suit, with a white button-up shirt and red tie.

The couple met with a variety of people once inside the church, paying tribute to the work of individuals and organizations across the U.K. who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was hosted and spearheaded by Kate and supported by The Royal Foundation.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also arrived hand-in-hand, while Princess Eugenie made a solo appearance.

Also in attendance was Kate's family, parents Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, sister Pippa Middleton, and her brother James Middleton and his wife, Alizee Thevenet.

Noticeably absent from the royal affair was Queen Elizabeth II, who has had recent health issues. The 95-year-old monarch made her first public appearance last month after taking some time off on the advice of her doctors. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were also not in attendance.

Meanwhile, the last time the future king and queen of England stepped out for a date night was last month where they made a fashionable appearance at the Royal Variety Performance. Williams opted for a dark blue velvet tuxedo, while Kate wowed in a shimmering emerald Jenny Packham gown.

