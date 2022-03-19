Kate Middleton and Prince William Cancel First Caribbean Tour Stop Amid Protests in Belize

Kate Middleton and Prince William were forced to cancel their first stop in their Caribbean tour after protests erupted in the indigenous region of Belize.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were slated to visit a cacao farm on Sunday but, according to multiple reports, local villagers protested the royal visit following claims of "colonialism." Middleton and William embarked on an eight-day tour of the Caribbean but, following the protests, a contingency plan was activated that will result in the royals visiting a different part of Belize.

Reuters reported that Kensington Palace confirmed the schedule change due to "sensitive issues" involving the Indian Creek community.

The international news agency reported that local villagers grew furious after claiming they were not consulted about the royals visit to a farm in the Maya village. The local villagers were also upset that the royal couple was scheduled to land their helicopter on land that's at the center of an ownership rights dispute.

The indigenous Mayan village of Indian Creek in southern Belize are protesting the visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Belize. (Maya Culture-Belize) pic.twitter.com/kEGRcoNstC — ABOLISH DI MONARCHY 🇧🇿 (@kevinjohnchen) March 18, 2022

According to Reuters, the Maya village is in a land dispute with Fauna & Flora International (FFI), a conservation group which lists Prince William as a patron. Local residents were photographed Friday holding signs that read" Colonial legacy of theft continues with Prince & FFI." Another sign read, "Not your land, not your decision."

A village youth leader told The Times of London, "We, the villages, consider that we have suffered the legacy of colonialism, and we are directly still being impacted by that."

The protests come nearly four months after Barbados formally removedQueen Elizabeth II as head of state.

Middleton and William are also set to visit Jamaica and the Bahamas.