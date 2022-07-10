Kate Mara Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Jamie Bell

Baby on board! Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are expecting another child. On Sunday, the actress shared a picture of her and her longtime love holding hands as they made their way out of a building. “There are three of us in this pic,” the 39-year-old captioned the photo.

In the pic, Mara’s baby bump is barely on display in a chic pink dress with silver embellishments. The A Teacher star added a little edge to the look with a black leather jacket tossed over her shoulders. Bell looked dapper in a blue suit.

The couple’s news was met with congratulations from their famous friends. “🤗🤗🤗 Congratulations!,” Andrew Rannells wrote. “Awwww congratulations loves!!!!😍😍😍,” Jenna Dewan added.

“Omg congratulations cutie,” MJ Rodriguez added. The couple's Fantastic Four co-star, Michael B. Jordan was amongst the other celebrities who celebrated with emojis.

Mara and Bell, 36, tied the knot in July 2017. The couple, who have maintained a low-key relationship, are parents of a daughter, whose name they have yet to share with the world. In May 2019, the American Horror Story actress revealed that she gave birth to their first child with a picture of her feet.

“We had a baby a couple weeks ago...Here are her feet 💕,” she captioned the photo. Shortly after their daughter’s birth, Bell gave an update on his latest bundle, and shared his key piece of advice. "Great! Yeah, I'm in love again," he told ET when asked about fatherhood. Before adding the parenting nugget, “sleep when they sleep.”

In addition to his children with Mara, Bell is a father to 8-year-old Jack, whom he shares with his ex, Evan Rachel Wood.