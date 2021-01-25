Kate Hudson Says Estrangement From Dad Bill Hudson Is a '41-Year-Old Issue'

Kate Hudson likes to keep it real in all aspects of her life, even the ones that aren't picture perfect. The Almost Famous actress opened up about her blended family on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, and talked about her relationship with her estranged father, Bill Hudson, as well as her famous mother, Goldie Hawn, and stepfather Kurt Russell.

"I think that estrangement is unfortunately quite common and I think it's important for people to talk about that," Kate shared. "We sometimes need a little bit of talk and humor to move us into places where we can heal some of the wounds that have affected us from our families."

Calling her relationship with her father "a 41-year-old issue," the 41-year-old actress added, "I have a great family. I have a beautiful mother. I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life, but it doesn't take away from the fact that we didn't know our dad. I think people sometimes just need to hear that they're not alone."

Bill Hudson and Goldie Hawn in November 1976. Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

Kate has taken her background and applied it to raising her three children, 17-year-old son Ryder, 9-year-old son Bingham, and 2-year-old daughter Rani. All of her children have different fathers, Ryder being the son of musician Chris Robinson, Bingham the son of Muse's Matt Bellamy and Rani the daughter of Kate's current boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

"I've got multiple dads. I've got kids all over the place," she joked. "The only expectations I have that are really high in my life is with my kids and with family stuff. Other than that, I just let it go."

As for quarantining with three children, Kate once again kept it real.

"The reality is that there are days that are great and there are days I have to remind myself to be grateful," she admitted. "When you have so many kids, you know sometimes you have those moments where you're hiding in your bathroom going, 'Please, please, get me out of here.' I just remind myself there's a lot of people out there who have lost their loved ones and we've just gotta stay in for a bit."