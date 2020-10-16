Kate Hudson Lands First Major TV Role Alongside Octavia Spencer on 'Truth Be Told'

Kate Hudson is the latest movie star to transition over to television. The Oscar-nominated actress will join season 2 of Apple TV+'s Truth Be Told, starring Octavia Spencer, who also executive produces the show alongside Reese Witherspoon.

Hudson recently shared with ET's Keltie Knight that the opportunity to be part of the series came "unexpectedly."

"I'm gonna do one season and I'm excited," she said. "It's something that I'm excited to do, and it'll be interesting to go back to work. It's been a second, so it'll be fun."

On Truth Be Told, which is about a true-crime podcast host named Poppy Scoville-Parnell who is trying to solve a family mystery, Hudson will will play Micah Keith, a lifestyle guru and longtime friend of Poppy, who shows up as a new case that deeply involves both women unfolds and quickly puts their relationship to the ultimate test.

This will be Hudson's first major TV role aside from her guest starring on Glee, and her appearance in Larry David’s TV movie, Clear History, in 2013.

And while no premiere date has been set for season 2 of Truth Be Told, the complete first season is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

For more with Hudson, ahead of her big TV debut, check out Entertainment Tonight's exclusive interview with her on Monday's show.