Kate Bosworth Celebrates Boyfriend Justin Long's 44th Birthday With Sweet Poem

Kate Bosworth found the words to describe her love for Justin Long! On Thursday, the actress celebrated her boyfriend’s 44th birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

“You were born today and the world lit up brighter than it had known and years later you met a girl who’s life was disassembled / rearranged but you were patient and with time she fell in love now she has a glow (one that was forgotten long ago) she is so grateful *more than you’ll ever know 💛 Happy Birthday @justinlong you make me smile so big my face hurts xx Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met,” the Along for the Ride actress wrote.

Next to the sweet note was a series of PDA-filled pictures documenting Bosworth and Long's love. The photo set started with a pic of the pair sharing a kiss.

In the following pictures, Long holds the camera while he poses with Bosworth, who holds a sparkler. The couple also share a kiss on the beach and pose together for the camera.

Long took to the comments to react to his leading lady’s message. “Fine! I’ll start following you! 😜

Loving you is easily the best gift I’ve ever received 🎁💛💛💛,” he wrote. “(I’m going to tell you this in person as soon as I walk out of the bathroom ;).”

Bosworth’s birthday wish comes a week after the couple made their love Instagram official. Long took to his social media to gush about his lady. “💚🇮🇪,” the F Is for Family actor wrote next to a photo set that features him and Bosworth sharing a pint of beer and flashing their Guinness mustaches.

Bosworth took to the comments, writing, “I’m the luckiest. 🍀✨😘."

Long and Bosworth -- who have been rumored to have been dating since last year -- first put their love on display in April, when they were spotted sharing a kiss in Hawaii.