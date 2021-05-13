Kat Dennings Engaged to Andrew W.K.

Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. have decided to take their relationship to the next level. On Thursday, the 34-year-old actress announced that the two are engaged.

Kat shared a picture of her engagement ring with her hand resting on top of her new fiance. She also shared a kissing picture and another of her showing off her new bling.

"Don't mind if I do," she wrote.

Andrew also shared the same pictures on his Instagram.

Kat and Andrew went public with their romance earlier this month when she posted two solo shots of the musician on her Instagram, captioning it with a heart emoji. She also snapped a selfie of Andrew, whose full name is Andrew Fetterly Wilkes-Krier, kissing her forehead as she pouted her lips to the camera. They later shared more PDA shots.

They recently celebrated his 42nd birthday together.

ET spoke to Kat in October and she talked about why she was mostly private about her dating life.

"I don't share most things and it's not because I I have any secrets or anything, it's just that I have found that when I've shared very personal things, you know, like, I'm dating or whatever it is, like, it kind of feels icky," she said. "Just there's there's something about letting a huge amount of people into your life that, it just depends on your personality. Some people have no issue and are kind of an open book and I've just learned over the years ... it doesn't feel good for me. But any detail about my personal life, I've now kept to myself just because it just doesn't feel good."