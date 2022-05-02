Kardashians Win Blac Chyna Defamation Lawsuit, No Damages Awarded

The jury in Blac Chyna's trial against Rob Kardashian and his family has reached a verdict. After deliberating, the jury decided that no monetary damages should be awarded to Blac Chyna, thus ending the weeks-long case.

The verdict was delivered on Monday in L.A. Superior Court. The trial lasted two weeks, and it came nearly five years after Chyna first mounted her $100 million lawsuit, in which she claimed the family schemed to have her Rob & Chyna reality TV show on E! canceled after one season as a form of "revenge" for leaving Rob.

The verdict comes just one day after the Kardashians' attorney, Michael Rhodes, and Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, delivered their closing arguments.

Rhodes implored the jury to recall how Rob looked while he was on the witness stand, with "pain and anguish" on his face. Ultimately, Rhodes told the jury that it was Chyna who damaged her own brand and was blaming the Kardashian-Jenner family.

For Chyna's part, Ciani told the jury to "forget" that the defendants are famous and think about Rob's testimony, in which he said he had no marks following the alleged fight with Chyna. Ciani had asked him how that was possible given his allegations that she choked him with an iPhone charging cord and struck him with a metal pole. Ciani underscored the point that the Kardashian-Jenner family's physical abuse allegations were false claims, and the false claims were the family's driving force behind getting Rob & Chyna canceled in order to make room for Kylie's own reality show, Life of Kylie.

Time and again, the Kardashian-Jenner family insisted they had no power in deciding which shows aired on the network that carried the family's flagship reality show and its spinoffs. Khloe had offered similar testimony and pointed to testimony offered by network executives who insisted the Kardashians didn't have control about what shows moved forward.

Adam Stotsky, a former NBC executive, was asked during cross-examination if the Kardashians played a role in Rob & Chyna getting canceled after one season. Stotsky said the Kardashians didn't have a say on what shows got canceled. He added that, from the network's perspective, it couldn't produce a show called Rob & Chyna if they weren't a couple.

Stotsky said he was excited for season 1 because the show followed Rob and Chyna's love story. The former network executive added that he wanted season 2 to continue on the same love story theme, but when the relationship became toxic, Stotsky said it wasn't the kind of show they wanted to produce.

Frances Berwick, a vice president at NBCUniversal, also spoke about why Rob & Chyna only had one season, and was adamant that she did not have any conversations with the Kardashian-Jenner family about the cancellation.

The exec also echoed Stotsky's reasoning for why Rob & Chyna got canceled, saying E! looks for frothy, escapist shows that are on the lighter side. The state of Rob and Chyna's relationship at that time wouldn't have been an enjoyable, escapist story to tell about a couple.