Kardashians Support Kanye West But 'Worry for Him' Following Recent Interview, Source Says

Kanye West still has the love and support of the Kardashian family amid his 2020 presidential campaign. On the Fourth of July, the 43-year-old rapper announced his intention to run in this year's presidential election. He went on to give a lengthy interview with Forbes this week, outlining details of his campaign and his stance on some of today's major topics.

A source tells ET, "Kanye’s family will always support him in his endeavors but they also worry for him. Kanye has a tendency to overwork himself physically, emotionally and mentally and not take time to rest and reset."

As for his candidacy, the source adds, "The family is supportive of Kanye’s plan to run for president but they don’t agree with his recent interview."

One such person in the Kardashian clan who doesn't agree with some of the claims made in West's interview is his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

"Kim will always support Kanye, but she doesn’t have to always agree with him, and that’s what makes their relationship special," the source continues.

Another source previously told ET that West is "serious" about his plans to run for president.

"Kanye is telling people close to him that his announcement of running for president is serious," the source said. "[He] has been toying with the idea for a while and has been getting more and more into politics."

That same source said that Kim and her family "fully support his dream to run for president," adding that they "feel he has more to offer than what people think."

In his Forbes interview, West made several controversial claims. He came out as being pro-life, anti-Planned Parenthood, and as an anti-vaxxer. West said he plans to run as a member of the "Birthday Party" and has named Michelle Tidball, a preacher from Wyoming as his running mate.

He also said he no longer supports President Donald Trump after publicly wearing a Make America Great Again hat and hugging the president at the White House. He also said that potential Democratic candidate Joe Biden was "not special" and said he envisions a White House modeled after the fictional country of Wakanda from Black Panther.

West also claimed in the interview that he suffered from the coronavirus in February.

At the moment, West has not filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, which is a necessary step to getting on the ballot. Even if West instead intended to run as a write-on candidate, some states require that paperwork be filed in advance in order for those votes to be counted.