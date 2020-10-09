Kardashian Family Is Not Ruling Out Future Shows After 'KUWTK' Ends

The Kardashian family may not be off of TV for good. Following news that Keeping Up With the Kardashians will air its final season next year, a source tells ET that the family "isn't ruling out a show or shows in the future."

"Although they do plan to take some time off after KUWTK is done filming, if they are offered something that works for them and makes sense, they’d consider it," the source says, before revealing how the family's celeb status will influence their choices going forward.

"The family has become bigger than ever and moving forward, they can be selective in the work they do," the source says. "Also, their name pulls weight, and they can have control of their brand, which they weren’t able to do when they first signed on to do the show because no one knew them."

KUWTK producer Ryan Seacrest recently told ET that he and the Kardashians have yet to "cross the bridge" of a potential new show.

"I do know that the family is so grateful for having the opportunity at E! and having people ride along with them through relationships, and pregnancies, and separations, and breakups," Seacreast said. "I mean, it's pretty cool to see that they have been so vulnerable and open and people have ridden along."

While no new shows are known just yet, the source notes that all members of the famous family will "be busier than ever" after the final KUWTK season airs.

"All the kids will continue to focus on more ways to branch out once the show is done," the source says.

News of KUWTK ending broke on Tuesday, after which a source told ET that it was a "mutual decision" to say goodbye to the reality series.

"There was no big reason why the family decided to end KUWTK; it was a mutual decision. The kids who started the show now have their own kids and it’s getting very hard to film all together or get enough footage separately," the source said. "The family is grateful for their time and is happy they have all of these memories filmed for the rest of their lives. The family wanted time to focus more on their family and future projects and the show is a major job that takes up a lot of time."

