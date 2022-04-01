Kanye West Tells Kim Kardashian 'He's Going Away to Get Help' and Agrees to Stop Harassing Her, Source Says

Kanye "Ye" West has informed Kim Kardashian he's "going away to get help" and agreed to stop harassing her and cyber bullying her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, a source tells ET.

The source also said that, "for the sake of their kids, Kanye told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better." It's unclear at this time if Kanye's seeking help at a treatment facility or otherwise.

A rep for Ye tells ET, "At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children."

Kanye's barrage of attacks on the couple would ultimately lead to the rapper getting suspended from posting on Instagram for 24 hours after Meta, the parent company of Instagram, deemed he violated its policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying. Kanye's Meta-imposed Instagram break came after his attacks on Kim, Pete, D.L. Hughley and a racial slur-filled rant against The Daily Show's Trevor Noah, who is hosting the 2022 GRAMMY Awards.

Some of Kanye's other posts have included voicing his frustrations over how his children are being raised and his claims that Kim is controlling when he gets to see them, prompting her to comment on one of his posts, "Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school." Kanye did not respond to her comment.

Kanye's "concerning online behavior" would also ultimately lead to the GRAMMYs barring him from performing at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards.