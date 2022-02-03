Kanye West Showers Julia Fox and Her Friends With Birthday Birkin Bags

Kanye "Ye" West is feeling generous with his lady friend, Julia Fox, on her birthday!

The GRAMMY-winning rapper and the Uncut Gems actress, who turned 32 on Wednesday, celebrated her birthday with several of Fox's close friends at NYC French eatery, Lucien.

A source tells ET that the Donda rapper gifted Fox, as well as three of her friends, baby Hermès Birkin purses.

"Julia was eating up the attention. She loved having all her favorite people in one room with Ye at her side," says the source, who added that "Ye was totally in his element. He loves making her and her friends feel special."

The source says that they left the restaurant at midnight.

Actress Tommy Dorfman, one of Fox's friends, shared some snapshots from the birthday festivities, which included pics of Fox and a few of her pals showing off their new bags.

It's unclear how much West spent on the lavish gifts, however, baby Birkin bags typically retail for around $10,000 each, as a starting price.

On Wednesday night, Fox shared a clip from the celebration on her personal Instagram Story. In the clip, the actress was all smiles as she blew out candles on various cakes held up by her friends. In another shot, the “All of the Lights” rapper stands next to her as she holds a cake that reads, “Happy Birthday Julia.”

New York City, of course, is where West and Fox first confirmed their romance. Last month, the couple stepped out publicly for the first time for a date in the Big Apple.

During their outing, the pair caught a production of Slave Play and had dinner at Carbone. Shortly after, the two released a set of PDA photos in Interview magazine, where Fox documented their highly publicized second date.

Since then, the pair has taken their romance to Los Angeles, Paris and Miami -- where their romance began.

