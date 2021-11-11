Kanye West Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Late Mother Donda With Sweet Throwback Photo

Celebrating mother's love. Kanye West is honoring his late mother Donda's life and legacy with a sweet post.

The 44-year-old artist took to Instagram on Thursday to post a heartfelt throwback photo of himself as a baby, cradled in his mother's arms.

The touching photo was posted without a caption, and came one day after the 14th anniversary of Donda's untimely passing.

His mother's death has had an enormous impact on on his life and career. His most recent album, Donda, is named in her honor, and several of his songs have been penned in her memory.

Donda died on Nov. 10, 2007 from a heart attack after suffering complications from plastic surgery. She was 58. West has been candid in the past about how the loss has affected him.

"If I had never moved to L.A. she'd be alive," he said in a Q Magazine interview in 2015. "I don't want to go far into it because it will bring me to tears."

Check out the video below for more on West's Donda album.