Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian's Security Didn't Allow Him Into Her House With North

Kanye "Ye" West is sharing some insight into his personal life. The 44-year-old artist is claiming that his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West's, security did not allow him into her house after a recent visit. ET has reached out to a rep for Kardashian West.

"Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that's what was not going to happen," West told Jason Lee in a new Hollywood Unlocked interview. "But I didn't want to argue about it. So I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back. I am driving. I bring them back and North was like, 'I want you to come upstairs and see something.' And it's like, 'Oh, Daddy can't come see something. Daddy can't come inside.' But that hadn't been defined."

West -- who shares four children with Kardashian West -- notes it was security who informed him he couldn't go inside the residence, but alleges that he hadn't spoken to Kardashian West about the restrictions.

"My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North's father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined," West continued, before claiming that Kardashian West's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, was inside the house. "And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can't even go to. And that's where I call my cousins. And my cousins is real opinionated, you know that. And I said, 'I need you to go and say these two things.' Security ain't going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission."

Noting that it was his two female cousins who he sent to speak with Kardashian West, the Yeezy founder continues, "Yes, my female cousins, non-aggressive, just to say really simply like, look, for us to be - Certain words I don't like, co-parent - like, from where I am from, you're my baby mama. So for us to be cordial and civil, there are certain things that are not finna be done and be done under the rug."

Above all else, West makes it a point to state the media can make jokes and report anything they want, but no one gets in the way of him and his children.

"They can go on SNL and make jokes, they can make jokes in the media, they can plant stories, about whoever I am dating and whatever I want to do. They can block deals, they can do all of that type of stuff, but I can tell you straight up, don't play with my kids," he expressed. "Don't play with my kids, Whoever you all work for, whoever you all think the family is working for, I am telling you right now, don't play with my children. And it is going to be all legal, it is going to be all legal, baby. You are not going to gaslight me, thinking it is going to be calm like this. But that is what we are not going to play. It ain't going to be no. And this is for all of everybody who has been in a situation like this who didn't have a voice…I got the house right next to my children."

Earlier in the interview West does bring Davidson up, without dropping his name, and even admits that he hasn't "been the best Christian."

This is for anybody that's going through a separation, and people intentionally do things to be mean and hurt you… to to be playing games," he said. "How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me, and everybody's like, 'Aw, that's cool.' I can have my principles and things I've changed things, and I backslide, and I haven't been the best Christian and things the media can make seem some kind of ways… But at the end of the day, I'm Jesus gang. I'm about family, just me and my kids, parenting. And I mean, my kids' mom we not together. I'm still gonna be the best dad."

Lee spoke with ET on Friday, where he confirmed that West has a new song coming out that disses Davidson. He also shared some insight on his interview with the rapper and how he feels about Kardashian West's relationship with the comedian.

"He has a song coming out tonight and there's a mention of Pete Davidson in it, so that's gonna be interesting," Lee shared. "I think he's bothered by, at least what comes through in his interview, he's bothered by not being able to have access to his children the way that he did before. And as a father, having Kim's security meddling in their business and blocking him from actually being with his kids. And he talked about in the interview, that when he came to the house and was not allowed to go into the house when North wanted him to come in, that Pete Davidson was in the house, and that he chose to handle it in a very calm way, and he left and didn't make a scene."

As for West's state of mind amid his divorce, co-parenting and his recent alleged altercation that was captured by the paparazzi -- which West also spoke about during his interview with Lee -- the host shared that "he's good."

"Kanye, in person, without the cameras, without the audience, he's calm, he's very thoughtful, very much in his creative bag right now. He's been in the studio every day for hours on hours on hours working on Donda 2. I've heard some of the music, it's really amazing," Lee shared. "I think he's focused on himself right now. But I will say, in conversation with him, he is a creative person and there's a lot going on from fashion to the music. But you know, there's the reality that he's going through with his wife and the family that he feels is very manipulative in the media and that controls the narrative."

"He did mention [that]. He looked at the camera and he said, 'You know, you're not gonna gaslight me. You can try to get involved in any deals or ruin any deals and control the media... in stories, like, he directly addressed the Kardashians in the video...You know, create barricades or obstacles between him and his kids, or him and his brand, and he just said that he's gonna fight them with everything legally, and he's gonna do it very calm."

Lee also shared that West told him that he "doesn't have a Solange in his family who sticks up for him or defends him the way that Solange has done for Beyoncé." "And so his cousins, he sent them to talk with Kim in a rational way to try to connect with them as women about how he wants to be able to have access to his children, and that he won't be dealing with security or going through security."

To watch ET's full interview with Lee, tune in to Entertainment Tonight on Friday. Check your local listings here.