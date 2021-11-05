Kanye West Says He Still Wants to Be With Kim Kardashian Amid Divorce

Kanye West is not ready to say goodbye to Kim Kardashian West. He's not even ready to stop calling her his wife. In a lengthy new interview for Drink Champs, Ye hits on a variety of topics, but regularly references the mother of his four children, who filed for divorce from him back in February.

At one point in the interview, he first references Kim as his "wife," adding, "'Cause she's still my wife, it ain't no paperwork."

He goes on to express his desire to remain married to the reality star, calling out her joke about their divorce in her recent Saturday Night Live monologue.

In the monologue, Kim referenced Kanye, joking, "I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing -- his personality."

"SNL making my wife say I divorced her on TV, 'cause they just wanted to get that bar off," he says in the new interview. "And I ain't ever seen the papers. We're not even divorced. 'Cause that ain't no joke to me."

The 44-year-old rapper also shares that his kids -- North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 -- want their famous parents to continue with their marriage.

"My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together," he insists. "But if you look at the media, that's not what they're promoting. They want it to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show. And then they have people all around in my wife's ear. That publicist, I don't f**k with her."

He goes on to explicitly call out Hulu, the streaming service that is currently filming the Kardashian family's new reality series.

"I want to get my family back together. I'm assuming this interview isn't that helpful to that," he notes. "That's my family, Hulu!"

Last month, a source told ET that Kim and Kanye's divorce is still on.

“Kanye and Kim are moving forward with the divorce, even though recent signs have pointed to a reconciliation. Kim and Kanye are in a very good place, but they aren’t getting back together," the source shared at the time.

Kim has remained very complimentary of her ex since their split. In a recent profile for WSJ. Magazine, she said, "Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me."