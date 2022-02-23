Kanye West Plays Kim Kardashian's 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue During 'Donda 2' Listening Event

Kanye "Ye" West sampled a portion of ex Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live monologue during his Donda 2 listening event at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday.

"I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest Black man in America," Kim says in the sampled monologue from last October. "A talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids."

The sampling cuts off there before Kim's joke about divorcing Kanye for his personality.

“ I married with the best rapper of all time “ - Kim kardashian #DONDA2 #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/V2jgmS2nMX — ! Pedrin 🪐 (@Impedrin_) February 23, 2022

In addition to his most recent social media posts, mostly aimed at SNL star and Kim's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, Ye previously spoke out against SNL during an interview with Drink Champs in November.

"SNL making my wife say I divorced her on TV, 'cause they just wanted to get that bar off," he said. "And I ain't ever seen the papers. We're not even divorced. 'Cause that ain't no joke to me."

As for Tuesday night's event, it featured appearances from Migos, Pusha T, Da Baby, Alicia Keys, Playboi Carti, The Game, Jack Harlow, Five Foreign, and Marilyn Manson. For the performance, Kanye wore rainboots, a black leather jacket, and gloves. He was also sporting color contacts like the ones he wore to the Met Gala with Kim in 2016.

Kim previously appeared at several 2021 Donda listening events, but was not seen on Tuesday. The exes and co-parents have been at-odds as Kanye continues to publicly criticize the mother of his four kids and slam her boyfriend.

"Kim and Pete have gotten even closer in the last few weeks. Pete has been going out of his way to connect more with Kim's family in his own subtle ways," a source told ET earlier this month. "He wants to show them who he really is and have the family get to know him better. He wants the family to know that it's not just a fling between him and Kim and that it is way deeper than that."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021.