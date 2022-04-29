Kanye West Is 'Working on Himself' Following Drama With Kim Kardashian, Source Says

Kanye West is working on Kanye "Ye" West.

Notably silent on social media as of late and having dropped out of headlining Coachella 2022, the 44-year-old rapper has been keeping a low profile recently. According to a source, it's been in the name of self-care.

"Kanye has been laying low and focusing on healing. He is trying to disconnect from all the drama that happened between him and Kim," the source said. "He is focused on taking care of himself, getting healthier, and removing himself from all the craziness. He cares deeply about his family and kids. They are his number one priority and he's working on himself."

This comes nearly a month after a source told ET the performer had informed ex Kim Kardashian that he was "going away to get help" and agreed to stop harassing her and cyber bullying her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The source also said that, "for the sake of their kids, Kanye told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better." However, it was unclear if Ye was seeking help at a treatment facility.

A rep for the star told ET then, "At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children."

In this week's episode of The Kardashians, fans got to see the lengths West has gone in the past to support his former wife. Ye made his debut on the show after flying a suitcase of technology from California back to New York City ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021.

"He got me all of the sex tape back," she tearfully told mom Kris Jenner and her team.

"I know Kanye did for this me," she said in a confessional, "but he also did this for my kids."

The mom of four ultimately did not have to worry about the newfound footage, telling viewers, "There was nothing sexual, nothing weird."

However, she noted, "I can take a breath and not worry about this."