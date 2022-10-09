Kanye West Invited to Holocaust Museum Following Anti-Semitic Comments

The Holocaust Museum in Los Angeles is extending an invitation to Kanye "Ye" West to come and learn about the danger of spreading hateful and anti-Semitic rhetoric.

"Words matter and words have consequences Ye. We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum LA to understand just how words can incite horrific violence and genocides," the Holocaust Museum L.A. said in an open statement directed to the musician-turned-fashion designer.

"The Holocaust started with only words that sadly begat stereotypes, racial and religious tropes and blaming others and led to the murder of six million Jews. At Holocaust Museum LA it is our mission to commemorate those who were murdered, educate on the Holocaust and all genocides including the genocide perpetrated against the Armenian People (of which your children would be included), and inspire a more dignified and humane world."

"Your words reach millions and you can choose to incite or you can choose to inspire," the statement continued. "We are located at 100 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036 and welcome you any time."

The invite comes after West spent the weekend writing several posts that were deemed anti-Semitic, in which he declared his plan to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

The move got his Instagram account restricted and the post was deleted. He then took to his Twitter account, where he posted for the first time in two years, calling out Mark Zuckerberg and claiming he was not anti-Semitic.

Those posts were later removed from Twitter due to a violation of the platform's policies. Reuters reports that Ye's account was locked on Sunday, which a spokesperson for Twitter confirmed.

The anti-Semitic posts come on the heels of West's controversial "White Lives Matter" shirts which he debuted at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. Check out the video below for more on West's recent controversies.