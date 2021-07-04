Kanye West Documentary Is Coming to Netflix

Turn up the lights because a new Kanye West documentary is heading to Netflix. ET has learned that the streaming service, which has featured documentaries of top artists like Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes, has landed the 43-year-old rapper's story.

Behind-the-scenes footage of Kanye's life has been reportedly documented for the past 20 years and the new project will be helmed by Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah -- Coodie & Chike -- who have directed two of Kanye's music videos in the past.

Multiple reports have claimed that the documentary will be "multi-part" and may be considered a series. And while it was reported by Billboard to have been a $30 million deal, a source familiar with the project tells ET that the figure is inaccurate.

Though Kanye's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, has featured him several times on her family's reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Yeezy rapper has mostly kept his personal life and appearances off of the E! show.

Kanye and Kim are currently going through a high-profile divorce. The KKW Beauty founder filed for divorce in February and ET learned last month that Kanye has not been "speaking to Kim directly" following the filing.

"Kim sees this as Kanye having another episode and it is definitely concerning to her, especially in regard to their kids," the source previously told ET of Kanye, who suffers from bipolar disorder. "Kim is just taking the time to focus on herself and her family and continuing to work and grow her business."

The former couple shares kids North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

Some details of their estrangement and presumably their divorce are expected to play out on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.