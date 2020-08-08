Kane Brown on the Hardships of Growing Up Biracial & Raising a Daughter Amid the BLM Movement

Kane Brown wants to bring everyone together. The 26-year-old country crooner is getting candid about the hardships he's faced as a biracial man. Brown's mother is white, while his father is Black, yet he says, "I'm both and I'm neither, depending [on] how you see it."

"I'm trying to bring everybody together, and they want me to pick a side," he expressed in an interview with HITS Daily Double. "I even get pushed from one side to the other. I'm both, and both push back. So I try to understand and see each without losing the other."

"When people start bad-mouthing me, I get upset," the "Worldwide Beautiful" singer admitted of the comments he sees on his mixed background. And amid the Black Lives Matter movement and racial injustice, he's glad that his 9-month-old daughter, Kingsley Rose, whom he shares with wife Katelyn, is too young to understand what is going on in the world.

"2020's been tough in general. I'm glad my daughter doesn't know what's going on, and she's not going to remember," Brown said, before explaining that he knows one day he'll have to teach his daughter about her diverse background.

"Having a biracial daughter, I have a lot of people coming at me, asking, 'How are you going to explain to her when she's pulled over?' and 'What are you going to tell her about the difference between her and her white friends?'" he elaborated.

He also touched on police conduct, stating, "There are people who think all cops are bad, but I know that's not true."

"I know if I get stopped, I need to put my hands out the window so they can see I don't have a weapon," he explained. "You have to be real careful about how you speak, because you don't know who's walking up to the car. You don't know what they're scared of or acting out of."

"If I’m coming from my Black side, I’m super scared if a cop pulls me over," he continued. "But the cop? They’re in the line of fire every day, and that’s part of it. So I try to love everybody: the cops who do their jobs, anyone who’s a good person in this society."

Meanwhile, back in November after releasing his song "For My Daughter," Brown told ET that he wanted to be the best role model for his little girl.

"You can learn from where you’ve been and with what I do, I just want to be a role model for my fans and now for my daughter," he said. "And I think it’s important to know no matter where you came from or come from, It’s possible to use your life in a different way than what you’ve seen done in the past."

For more on Brown, watch below.