Kamala Harris Honors 'Heroic and Ambitious' Women Who Came Before Her in Debut Event With Joe Biden

Kamala Harris is paying tribute to the women who came before her as she makes history as the first Black woman and first Asian American to join a major political party's presidential ticket. The California senator -- who was announced as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's vice presidential pick on Tuesday -- appeared together with Biden for the first time in Delaware on Wednesday. In passionate speeches, the two offered an introduction to their ticket, and Harris fought back against critics who suggested she was too "ambitious" to serve as VP.

"As I said, Joe, when you called me, I am incredibly honored by this responsibility, and I'm ready to get to work. I am ready to get to work," Harris began.

"After the most competitive primary in history, the country received a resounding message that Joe was the person to lead us forward. And Joe, I'm so proud to stand with you. And I do so mindful of all the heroic and ambitious women before me, whose sacrifice, determination and resilience makes my presence here today even possible," she shared.

Harris follows Geraldine Ferraro and Sarah Palin's VP runs in 1984 and 2008, respectively. The first Black candidate to get a major party's nomination was former President Barack Obama. Candidates such as Shirley Chisholm, Jesse Jackson and Harris herself previously ran but failed to become the major party nominee. Harris dropped out of the Democratic primary last December.

The former prosecutor continued her speech, sharing, "This is a moment of real consequence for America." "Everything we care about, our economy, our health, our children, the kind of country we live in, it's all on the line. We're reeling from the worst public health crisis in a century," she said, before taking aim at President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden also attacked Trump in his speech, condemning the president's name-calling of Harris upon inclusion on his ticket. Instead, Biden touched on how inspiring he hopes Harris' position is to Black and brown girls across the nation.

"Today just maybe they’re seeing themselves in a new way, as the stuff of presidents and vice presidents," he said.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.