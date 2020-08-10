Kamala Harris Delivers Empowering Response to Mike Pence Interruptions: 'I'm Speaking'

Following a contentious debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, the number twos faced off Wednesday night as Vice President Mike Pence and Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, took the stage. While the two hit on hot topics, like Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and handling of the pandemic as well as the economy, the biggest moment of the night belonged to Harris' many reactions to her political opponent.

Despite the plexiglass barriers erected between the two politicians who convened at the University of Utah under strict COVID-19 protocols for a debate moderated by USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page, there was no escaping Harris' strong rebuttals and raised eyebrows.

One of the most viral moments of the night included Harris’ empowering response to Pence when he tried to interrupt her early on in the debate. “Mr. President, I’m speaking,” the candidate said, shutting down Pence much to the delight of fans on Twitter. The response then became a recurring theme throughout the night as Harris had to make sure she got her full time to respond to Page's questions.

“I’m speaking.” Yessssssssssssssss — Paula Pell (@perlapell) October 8, 2020

Who just made that “I’m speaking” meme?? Send it to me — Jay Ellis (@JayREllis) October 8, 2020

Round one:



Sen Kamala Harris#CoronaVirusTaskForce and this administration failed the American people.



Favorite line: #ImSpeaking #BidenHarris2020 — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) October 8, 2020

Additionally, celebs and fans couldn't get enough of Harris' facial reactions, including many, many sidelong glances as Pence attempted to challenge her throughout the debate.

THANK YOU LAWD FOR THE SPLIT SCREEN! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/V7eFAgL8Ny — Rahne Jones (@rahne_jones) October 8, 2020

HARRDDDD BLINKS — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) October 8, 2020

What an image. pic.twitter.com/7PFzA8L04z — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 8, 2020

Every woman I know has given this look when some man attempts to mansplain or present an idea that isn’t theirs. #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/l02K8eIzO4 — Jamira Burley (@JamiraBurley) October 8, 2020

Hope you’re ready for Sen. Harris to be giving this look the entire night pic.twitter.com/1eGcEgHkLm — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) October 8, 2020

Wednesday’s broadcast marked the first and only vice presidential debate and the second overall. Trump and Biden are currently scheduled to face off again in two more debates, which are slated for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.